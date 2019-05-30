Breaking News
Industry Leader in Quality

Los Angeles, CA, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis Home Improvements is pleased to introduce the full line of exciting exterior products from Tex-Cote of America.  Protect your homes exterior with Coolwall with Kynar exterior coating system.  The revolutionary technology provides a lifetime warranty on your homes stucco and wood surfaces.  Reflect-Tec heat reflective finishes and coatings are designed for Tile and metal roofing.  Keep the heat out of your house.  Cool-Tec heat reflective concrete and wood deck coatings help make these areas look great and keep the surfaces cool. 

This product range follows in the steps of all the other Genesis Home Improvements products. The company has established a reputation of quality, driven by the strong industry experience of its key members. Some of its C-Level managers have been in the construction industry for over 3 decades. They are experienced and have all the major certifications required to practice in the industry.

The decision to introduce this new product range is based on the company’s desire to continually take care of its customer’s needs. As a company with an ear for its clients, Genesis Home Improvements is introducing this line of products to fulfil emergent customer needs. Being able to respond to client needs is the reason they have been so successful so far. It’s all in line with the founder’s reputation, a man who had a name in the construction industry for being great at his work, and also for his honesty.

For more information on all your heat reflective home protections, please call Genesis Home Improvements at (858) 277-1803 or visit www.genesishomeimprovementssd.com. You won’t be disappointed.

