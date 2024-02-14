Multi-asset class service automates trade matching, allocation, commissions and confirmation

London & New York, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis Global, the software application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, today announced the launch of the web version of its multi-asset class middle-office solution, Trade Allocation Manager (TAM).

TAM provides a robust foundation for operational efficiency and regulatory compliance through a centralized application that automates trade matching, allocation, confirmation and other middle-office processes for equities and fixed-income products.

The TAM web application is a scalable, cloud-native solution that integrates seamlessly with other web services, reduces deployment costs and improves updates and maintenance cycles.

Built on the Genesis Application Development Platform, TAM continuously evolves through the steady stream of technology innovations and enhancements deployed by Genesis. Advances in platform componentry drive upgrades in TAM for data visualization, alerts, document management and other functions. Innovations in the platform’s AI service layer produce new TAM capabilities for data analytics, data processing and exception management. New platform features for customizing user interfaces create more options for configuring TAM, based on user preferences.

“Our platform-driven architecture gives us unique ability to respond to major industry changes like T+1 and also continuously update the features and configurability of TAM,” said Niketta Postlethwaite-Williams, senior product manager at Genesis Global. “The steady stream of innovation in the Genesis platform delivers an expanding array of functional and business componentry, AI-driven services and UI tools from which we draw to make TAM a modern and adaptable middle-office solution. With the web version, clients benefit immediately from the capabilities we add to TAM.”

In supporting multiple asset classes, TAM enables firms to consolidate post-trade operations and reduce the time from trade execution to client confirmation. It helps users improve efficiency through:

Centralization: TAM captures, enriches and validates multi-asset class trade data from any front-office platform, manages counterparty data and integrates with custodian- and other back-office systems.

Automation: TAM drives real-time electronic, end-to-end trade matching, allocation, fees/commissions and confirmation through an extensive rules library and configurable workflows.

Monitoring & controls: TAM enables efficient exception management and provides comprehensive reporting and audit capabilities.

“Bringing all asset classes, markets and regions into a centralized middle-office solution is one of the most important things a firm can do to improve operational efficiency and enhance its compliance posture,” continued Niketta Postlethwaite-Williams. “Having a single, unified middle office also positions financial firms to benchmark their post trade processes. TAM provides extensive metrics for performance analytics.”

Introduced by Genesis in 2018, TAM can be deployed on-premise, on-cloud or as a hosted solution.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through a software application development platform, prepackaged solutions and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in Miami, New York, Charlotte, London, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

