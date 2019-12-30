Breaking News
Home / Top News / Genetic Edge Compounds Expands Retail Distribution in the United States

Genetic Edge Compounds Expands Retail Distribution in the United States

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

“GEC makes high-quality nutritional supplements for anyone who wants to improve their physical appearance or who needs an extra boost when they are working out,” said Brad Howard, CEO of the Texas-based health and wellness company. “We help you achieve your fitness goals.” Genetic Edge Compounds now plans to promote nationwide five of its most popular supplements: N.O.-Flo, Thermanite 212, Nitroglide, Test MD, and GLYCOshred.

“GEC makes high-quality nutritional supplements for anyone who wants to improve their physical appearance or who needs an extra boost when they are working out,” said Brad Howard, CEO of the Texas-based health and wellness company. “We help you achieve your fitness goals.”

Genetic Edge Compounds now plans to promote nationwide five of its most popular supplements: N.O.-Flo, Thermanite 212, Nitroglide, Test MD, and GLYCOshred.

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genetic Edge Compounds Supplements is one-half of the equation. 

“GEC makes high-quality nutritional supplements for anyone who wants to improve their physical appearance or who needs an extra boost when they are working out,” said Brad Howard, CEO of the Texas-based health and wellness company. “We help you achieve your fitness goals.”

The other half of the equation is hard work.

“You have to commit. You have to put in the work, the effort,” Howard said. “Your dedication and our supplements are a winning combination that can’t be beaten.”

Howard’s fitness journey is similar to many of GEC’s customers. In 2000, Howard fell in love with weight training.

“I learned how hard work and dedication could transform your body and, ultimately, your confidence,” he said. “I was always the thin kid watching my movie icons – Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Howard worked out and trained hard for more than a decade. In 2012, he made the leap from personal goals to developing the best supplements.

“I was visiting my favorite supplement store when I got into a discussion with the store owner. He said, ‘You know so much about supplements you should start your own line,’” he added.

That was the impetus of Genetic Edge Compounds, which now plans to promote nationwide five of its most popular supplements:

  • N.O.-Flo utilizes a synergistic blend of ingredients and patented ingredients as a support system for nitric oxide production.
  • Thermanite 212, which gives new meaning to fat burner supplements on the market, was developed to help weight loss and appeals to your average “Joe” or fitness competitor, who wants to curb their appetite while maintaining energy, focus, and drive.
  • Nitroglide is a synergistic joint formula designed to support overworked joints and maintain a healthy balance of joint lubrication and function.
  • Test MD was developed to aid in the body’s optimization of blood testosterone levels while at the same time manage and control estrogen and DHT.
  • GLYCOshred is an advanced glucose formula designed to help utilize carbohydrates to their maximum potential and help support a healthy insulin balance.

“We are excited about our plans to expand our retail reach in the United States,” Howard said. “At GEC, we are committed to the fitness of our customers, which is why we have developed unique supplements that set us apart from the competition.”

For more information, visit GEC at Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/gec_team) or its website at geneticedgecompounds.net.

 

 

Attachment

  • product-banner-gec 
CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Genetic Edge Compounds
561-544-0719
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.