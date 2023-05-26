The growing awareness about personalized medicines and the increased rate of genetic disorders across the globe are expected to drive the genetic testing services market during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global genetic testing services market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, the global genetic testing services market is expected to exceed a value of US$ 31.5 billion by 2031. The market was valued at over US$ 15.0 billion in 2022.

The increasing prevalence of genetic testing across the globe is expected to accelerate the market for genetic testing services during the forecast period. The increasing awareness among the population about genetic diseases, and the potential benefits of genetic testing have played a crucial role in driving the market.

The increasing demand for preimplantation testing and pharmacogenomics testing is the main factor driving the demand for the genetic testing services market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and rare genetic conditions, has created a significant demand for genetic testing services as genetic testing helps in early detection, risk assessment, and treatment selection for these diseases, leading to better patient outcomes.

The increasing geriatric population is anticipated to fuel the genetic testing services market during the forecast period as adults have a high risk of developing various chronic diseases, which may increase the global demand for genetic testing. Increasing investment in research & development activities and the introduction of new novel technology by leading market players, the market is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the genetic testing services market is forecast to reach US$ 16.2billion

Based on rest type, the prenatal testing segment is expected to account for key market share in 2023

Hospital-based laboratories segment to remain popular due to the increased prevalence of newborn screening in hospitals

Based on application, the oncology segment is expected to lead the genetic testing services market

North America is projected to dominate the genetic testing market during the forecast period.

Genetic Testing Services Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Increasing demand for prenatal screening and increased awareness about genetic disorders to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on personalized medicines and increased healthcare spending is expected to offer an opportunity for market expansion.

The growing technological innovation and availability of genetic testing services at cost-effective rates accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Genetic Testing Services Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market for genetic testing services due to its increasing adoption of genetic testing services and advanced medical systems. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders in the region and favorable reimbursement policies fuels the market growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the genetic testing services market in 2023. The increasing healthcare expenditure, increased disposable income and increased awareness about genetic diseases contribute well to market growth in the region. Increased rate of chronic and infectious disease in the region and innovation in laboratory techniques are driving the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global genetic testing services market report:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Genomic Health Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Ambry Genetics

Illumina Inc.

23andMe, Inc.

The key genetic testing services market players are engaged in regulatory approvals, the launch of new products, and new and strategic collaborations. Some specific developments are as follows:

In January 2023 – Unilabs , and Ambry Genetics (Ambry) , have entered an exclusive partnership to enhance high-quality genetic testing services for government-sponsored and biopharma companies conducting international clinical trials and research.

, and , have entered an exclusive partnership to enhance high-quality genetic testing services for government-sponsored and biopharma companies conducting international clinical trials and research. In March 2023 – Illumina Inc . and Myriad Genetics Inc. announced the expansion of a strategic partnership to broaden access to and availability of oncology homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) testing in the United States

. and announced the expansion of a strategic partnership to broaden access to and availability of oncology homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) testing in the United States 23andMe is a prominent direct-to-consumer genetic testing company that offers a range of services, including ancestry testing and health-related genetic testing. They have played a crucial role in popularizing genetic testing and have amassed a large customer base. 23andMe has also collaborated with pharmaceutical companies for genetic research purposes.

Genetic Testing Services Market: Key Segments

Test Type

Prenatal Testing

New Born Screening

Predictive & presymptomatic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Others

Service Provider

Hospital Based Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

