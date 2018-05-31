GENFIT: Announces the Nomination of Pascal Prigent as Executive Vice President Marketing and Commercial Development

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), May 31, 2018 – GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT – ISIN: FR0004163111), a biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and inflammatory diseases, that notably affect the liver or the gastrointestinal system, today announced it has appointed M. Pascal Prigent as Executive Vice President Marketing and Commercial Development.

Pascal Prigent brings to GENFIT a rich experience of more than 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry (Eli Lilly, GSK), on 3 continents (Europe, North America, Latin America).

As Vice President Marketing for the Vaccines division of GSK US, his last assignment prior to joining GENFIT, he led the commercial strategy for a multi-billion dollar vaccine portfolio and the launch of a new meningitis vaccine.

Pascal Prigent holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD (1995) and is a graduate from Reims Business School (1989).

Jean-François Mouney, Chairman & CEO of GENFIT, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Pascal Prigent to GENFIT. His commercial track record, especially in the United States and in Europe, as well as his experience in new product launches, nicely enrich our Company’s skillset, and will further contribute to our strategic thinking in terms of commercial development. We value the opportunity to have Pascal Prigent joining us to efficiently prepare the global launch of elafibranor by GENFIT or via strategic alliances, depending on the territories.”

“I am very excited to join GENFIT, as one of the most promising companies in the field of NASH, a disease which is definitely one of the most important public health challenges of the coming years.” commented Pascal Prigent.

About elafibranor

Elafibranor is GENFIT’s lead pipeline product. Elafibranor is an oral once-daily treatment, and a first-in-class drug acting via dual peroxisome proliferator-activated alpha/delta pathways developed to treat, in particular, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Elafibranor is believed to address multiple facets of NASH, including inflammation, insulin sensitivity, lipid/metabolic profile, and liver markers.

About NASH

“NASH”, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is a liver disease characterized by an accumulation of fat (lipid droplets), along with inflammation and degeneration of hepatocytes. The disease is associated with long term risk of progression to cirrhosis, a state where liver function is diminished, leading to liver insufficiency, and also progression to liver cancer.

About PBC

“PBC”, or Primary Biliary Cholangitis, is a chronic disease in which bile ducts in the liver are gradually destroyed. The damage to bile ducts can inhibit the liver’s ability to rid the body of toxins, and can lead to scarring of liver tissue known as cirrhosis.

About GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatment and an increasing number of patients worldwide. GENFIT’s R&D efforts are focused on bringing new medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, that affect the liver (such as NASH – Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) and more generally the gastro-intestinal arena. GENFIT’s approach combines novel treatments and biomarkers. Its lead proprietary compound, elafibranor, is currently in a Phase 3 study. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA (USA), the Company has approximately 130 employees. GENFIT is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GNFT – ISIN: FR0004163111). www.genfit.com

Forward Looking Statement / Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including related to biomarkers, progression of, and results of clinical data from, the RESOLVE-IT trial and the trial of elafibranor in PBC, review and approvals by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding in particular, elafibranor in NASH and PBC, as well as other drug candidates in other indications and biomarkers candidates, the success of any inlicensing strategies, the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Section 4 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2017 Registration Document registered with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2018 under n° R.18-032, which is available on GENFIT’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in GENFIT in any country. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

CONTACT

GENFIT | Jean-François Mouney – Chairman & CEO | +333 2016 4000

PRESS RELATIONS | Bruno Arabian | +336 8788 4726

Attachment