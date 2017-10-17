GENFIT COMPLETES A €180 MILLION OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (“OCEANEs”) DUE 2022

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), October 17th, 2017 – GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT – ISIN: FR0004163111), a biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and inflammatory diseases, that notably affect the liver or the gastrointestinal system, announces today the settlement of its offering of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (“OCEANEs“) due October 16th, 2022 by way of a private placement to institutional investors for a nominal amount of €179,999,997.60 (the “Offering“).

Following strong demand from investors – the Offering was multiple times overscribed – the initial amount of the Offering was increased from €150 million to €180 million.

Since October 16th, 2017, the OCEANEs have been listed on Euronext AccessTM (Open market of Euronext in Paris) under the symbol GNFAA (ISIN: FR0013286903).

Jean-François Mouney, Chairman & CEO of GENFIT, commented: “We’re very pleased with the success of this financing. The strong demand we received from institutional investors demonstrates the confidence they have in GENFIT’s development in a context where the progress made by our NASH development program brings us closer each day to important milestones, and in particular, marketing authorization for elafibranor.

Not only did it allow GENFIT to carry out a different type of fund raise from the previous dilutive transactions, we were able to take advantage of the significant leverage offered by the 30% premium compared to the reference price included in the OCEANE price to raise funds essential to fuel the further growth of the Company.

The proceeds will support the continued expansion of our NASH program – in particular, the continued clinical development of elafibranor in adults and children. They will also fund the development of a simple and easy-to-access diagnostic solution for NASH which we plan to produce and market in close collaboration with a major diagnostic player, as well as the expansion of our work in fibrosis and cirrhosis.

Finally, with NASH now more than ever recognized as a public health priority by regulatory authorities around the world, these funds will be used to start preparing for the commercialization of elafibranor, with the unchanged objective of generating a double source of income, retaining both the rights of elafibranor in certain territories, and reserving a significant share of the market for future partnerships.”

Main terms and conditions of the OCEANEs:

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering in particular to:

Complete the Phase 3 clinical development program for elafibranor in NASH and continue the Pediatric Investigation Plan in the same disease;

Prepare, subject to the results of the Phase 3 pivotal study, the application for marketing approval of elafibranor in NASH;

Prepare the potential commercialization of elafibranor in certain diseases and/or in certain territories;

Finance the industrial development stage of a new in vitro diagnostic test as part of the continuation of the biomarker program; and

Reinforce the Company’s pipeline through in-licensing or combination therapy strategies in therapeutic areas of interest to the Company.

The nominal unit value of the OCEANEs was set at €29.60, representing a conversion/exchange premium of 30% to GENFIT’s reference share price[1].

The OCEANEs bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 3.50% payable semi-annually in arrears on April 16th, and October 16th of each year (or the following business day if this date is not a business day) with a first interest payment date on April 16th, 2018. The OCEANEs will be redeemed at par on October 16th, 2022 (or the following business day if this date is not a business day).

Under certain conditions, the OCEANEs may be redeemed prior to maturity at the option of the Company. In particular, the OCEANEs may be redeemed early at GENFIT’s option as from November 6th, 2020 if the arithmetic volume-weighted average price of GENFIT’s listed share price on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris and the then prevailing conversion ratio (over a 20-trading day period) exceeds 150% of the nominal value of the OCEANEs.

The OCEANEs will entitle their holders to receive new and/or existing GENFIT shares at an initial conversion/exchange ratio of one share per OCEANE, subject to any potential subsequent adjustments, and represent a potential dilution of up to 19.5% of the oustanding share capital of GENFIT, if only new shares are delivered upon conversion.

About elafibranor

Elafibranor is GENFIT’s lead pipeline product. Elafibranor is an oral once-daily treatment, and a first-in-class drug acting via dual peroxisome proliferator-activated alpha/delta pathways developed to treat, in particular, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Elafibranor is believed to address multiple facets of NASH, including inflammation, insulin sensitivity, lipid/metabolic profile, and liver markers.

About NASH

“NASH”, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is a liver disease characterized by an accumulation of fat (lipid droplets), along with inflammation and degeneration of hepatocytes. The disease is associated with long term risk of progression to cirrhosis, a state where liver function is diminished, leading to liver insufficiency, and also progression to liver cancer.

About PBC

“PBC”, or Primary Biliary Cholangitis, is a chronic disease in which bile ducts in the liver are gradually destroyed. The damage to bile ducts can inhibit the liver’s ability to rid the body of toxins, and can lead to scarring of liver tissue known as cirrhosis.

About GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatment and an increasing number of patients worldwide. GENFIT’s R&D efforts are focused on bringing new medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, that affect the liver (such as NASH – Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) and more generally the gastro-intestinal arena. GENFIT’s approach combines novel treatments and biomarkers. Its lead proprietary compound, elafibranor, is currently in a Phase 3 study. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA (USA), the Company has approximately 130 employees. GENFIT is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GNFT – ISIN: FR0004163111). www.genfit.com

[1] The reference share price is equal to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share recorded on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris from the launch of the Offering on October 11, 2017 until the determination of the final terms and conditions (pricing) of the OCEANEs on the same day, i.e. €22.77.

