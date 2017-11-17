Breaking News
Home / Top News / Genghis S.á.r.l. Acquires Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. Under Exchange Offer

Genghis S.á.r.l. Acquires Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. Under Exchange Offer

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genghis S.á.r.l. (“Genghis”), a limited liability company having its head office at 52-54 Avenue du X Septembre, L-2550 Luxembourg, announced today that, on November 17, 2017, Genghis acquired 18,460,760 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (“Taiga”), a company with a head office at #800 – 4710 Kingsway, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, at a deemed purchase price of CDN$1.20 per Common Share for an aggregate deemed purchase price of CDN$22,152,912. Genghis acquired the Common Shares pursuant to the terms of the exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) described in the Exchange Offer Circular of Taiga dated September 29, 2017.  The acquisition was completed through Genghis’ wholly owned subsidiary, Kublai Canada Limited (“Kublai”), a corporation having its registered office at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, Canada.  Pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer, Kublai tendered $22,653,543 principal amount of 14% unsecured subordinated notes of Taiga due September 1, 2020, in exchange for the acquired Common Shares.  Prior to the acquisition, Genghis owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over no Common Shares.  After the acquisition and the closing of the Exchange Offer, Genghis now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 18,460,760 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.8% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares.  This change represents an increase of approximately 15.8% in the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares held by Genghis.  The acquisition was made for investment purposes.  Genghis and Kublai may, in the future, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of Taiga.   

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

Kublai Canada Limited
1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street,
Vancouver, Canada  V7X 1T2

Telephone: 604-781-8155

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.