The global genitourinary drugs market size was valued at USD 32 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 68.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period (2022- 2030). The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., and others.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Genitourinary Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Hormonal Therapy, Urological, and Others), By Disease (Erectile Dysfunction, Urinary Tract Infections, Hematuria, and Others), By End-User (Super Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Genitourinary Drugs Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 32 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.47% and is anticipated to reach over USD 68.51 billion by 2030.

Genitourinary Drugs Market Overview:

Genitourinary drugs are used for the treatment of diseases related to the reproductive organs and the urinary system. These organs are developed from the intermediate mesoderm and the reproductive system is also known as the genital system. It is made of anatomical organs that involve sexual reproduction. Other non-living substances like hormones, fluids, and pheromones are also termed important accessories in the reproductive system.

Some of the most common types of concerns found in the women population include endometriosis which directly impacts the uterus of the woman. Other concerns like uterine fibroids, gynecological cancer, HIV / AIDS, interstitial cystitis, polycystic ovary syndrome, sexually transmitted diseases, and sexual violence are treated using genitourinary drugs. Male reproductive organs may suffer from diseases like erectile dysfunction, penis disorders, genital warts, circumcision, genital herpes, and gonorrhea. Urinary system medical concerns that can be cured using genitourinary drugs along with other subscription drugs include cases of kidney stones, urinalysis, ostomy, bladder cancer, and urinary incontinence.

As per the analysis, the genitourinary drugs market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.47% between 2022 and 2030.

The Genitourinary Drugs market size was worth around US$ 32 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 68.51 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing investments in research & development in the healthcare field

Based on product segmentation, hormonal therapy was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end-user segmentation, hospitals were the leading end-users in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Industry Growth Drivers

Growing cases of ovarian and prostate cancer to drive market demand

The global genitourinary drugs market is projected to grow owing to the increasing research & development of effective and versatile drugs that can efficiently cure diseases related to reproductive organs and urinary systems. The greatest advancements are currently being made in the treatment of prostate cancer which starts and spreads across the male reproductive organ. It is one of the leading forms of cancer in men and has a high fatality rate. However, the growing number of United States Food and Drugs Administration approval as well as ongoing phase-wise research of newer drugs is projected to help the global market witness high CAGR.

Various multinational corporations are working in collaboration with pharmaceutical giants to enter remote markets and cater to a larger section of the population. These efforts will help the global market players expand their consumer database which in turn is projected to positively impact the global market sales value. The healthcare sector across regions is witnessing a surge in the number of investments since healthcare infrastructure is a leading indicator of economic growth and one of the key essentials for any economy to compete with the superpowers. Most of the investments are directed toward research activities. The increasing number of collaborative research is another contributing factor to the global market growth trajectory.

Restraints

Increasing expiration rate of patents to restrict market expansion

There may be certain growth restrictions in the coming years owing to the potential side effects associated with the use of genitourinary drugs. As these medicines are high in power, they should only be consumed under prescription by authorized medical professionals. Long-term exposure to drugs in untapped conditions can lead to severe health side effects which have already been observed in various cases. Other factors like consulting accurate and ethical trial processes may also act as a barrier during the global market growth as companies may fail to follow the laid down protocols to avoid non-approval from regulatory bodies.

Opportunities

Growing number of reproduction-related medical assistance to provide growth opportunities

A growing number of reproduction-related medical assistance may provide growth opportunities while the presence of counterfeit products is projected to challenge market growth.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global genitourinary drugs market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Genitourinary Drugs market include;

EliLillyandCompany

AstraZeneca

IonisPharmaceuticals

PfizerInc.

GlaxoSmithKlineplc

Genitourinary Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

Genitourinary Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global genitourinary drugs market is segmented based on product, disease, end-user, and region

Based on disease, the global market divisions are erectile dysfunction, urinary tract infections, hematuria, and others. The global market was led by the other segment in 2021 in which treatment for prostate cancer led the segmental growth owing to growing interest and research toward finding a cure for the disease. A lot of the patients suffering from this type of cancer succumb to the disease without any show of symptoms and hence it is important to conduct extensive research and spread awareness amongst the men population about the disease. Prostate cancer is the 4th most common type of tumor that is detected across the globe.

Based on end-user, the global market divisions are super specialty clinics, hospitals, and others. Although doctors generally recommend critical cases to specialty clinics because they have more expertise, the hospital segment dominated the global market growth in 2021. Hospitals are responsible for providing primary care and only if the case is extremely rare, the cases are moved to specialty units. Urinary tract infection is known to affect nearly 3% of the global men population.

Regional Analysis:

North America to lead with the highest CAGR

North America is anticipated to lead the global genitourinary drugs market owing to the presence of some of the biggest brands in the pharmaceutical industry including Pfizer and Johnsons and Johnsons. The companies invest heavily in developing new products by adopting advanced technologies and techniques which is expected to propel the regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a high CAGR due to the growing population and a subsequent number of medical cases. Increasing accessibility for the treatment of diseases associated with reproductive systems may help generate higher revenue. As estimated, around 18% of couples in Japan underwent infertility treatment or testing in 2021.

Recent Industry Developments:

In October 2022, Pfizer, a leading pharmaceutical giant, announced the positive results obtained while testing the phase 3 TALAPRO-2 trial of TALZENNA® which is used as an inhibitor for poly ADP-ribose polymerase

In November 2022, the United States Food and Drugs Administration department approved the abbreviated application of Leuprolide Acetate Injections to be used in advanced cases of prostate cancer

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 32 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 68.51 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.47% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., and others. Key Segment By Product, Disease, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global genitourinary drugs market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Hormonal Therapy

Urological

Others

By Disease

Erectile Dysfunction

Urinary Tract Infections

Hematuria

Others

By End-User

Super Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Disease, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

