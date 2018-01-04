Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) and NLS – Error in MMT trade type flag

Certain trade reports made on January 3rd and disseminated via the NLS trade ticker feed had received wrong MMT flag. The NLIQ indicator value was set incorrectly on these trades. The issue has been corrected for today, January 4th 2018.
Consequently, these trades had erroneous MMT flags in GCF feed (Trade message, tag “Mt”) as well.
We will provide further details of the erroneous MMT flags during today.
For more information, please contact either [email protected] or [email protected]
