There is confirmed error in GCF Orderbook message (tag: o) which will remain in production during the day.
In certain rare situations orderbook may display crossed/locked orderbooks for equities and equity related instruments traded in INET trading system. Crossed orderbook may contain orders where the bid price is equal or higher than the lowest ask.
A correction has been installed in a test system and will be implemented in production tomorrow morning Thursday November 23, 2017.
For more information, please contact: [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Automotive Microcontrollers Market to reach US$ 1,600 Mn revenues by 2022, globally: Transparency Market Research - November 22, 2017
- Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) – Error in orderbook message - November 22, 2017
- Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S - November 22, 2017