Genius Brands International Announces its Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward will be Appearing Today on NASDAQ Trade Talks

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates, produces, broadcasts, and licenses entertainment content for children, announces that the Company’s Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward will be a guest today, June 7, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM Eastern Time on NASDAQ Trade Talks. Mr. Heyward will discuss the Company’s content production slate, among other topics.

Mr. Heyward will be joining Jill Malandrino, the host of Nasdaq TradeTalks and Global Markets Reporter at NASDAQ. The interview will be available on the NASDAQ Trade Talks website at: https://www.nasdaq.com/news-and-insights/tradetalks.

About Nasdaq TradeTalks

TradeTalks broadcasts live from MarketSite in Times Square, Ney York, the historic Philadelphia Trading Floor and Global Industry Conferences and Events. TradeTalks is Nasdaq’s regular series featuring conversations with top industry thought leaders on trends, news and education. Each TradeTalks episode is shared across the Nasdaq Audience Network, including Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn, as well as select partners. TradeTalks reached over 95 million social media users in the first quarter of 2022. For additional information, please visit the website: https://www.nasdaq.com/tradetalks or Twitter: https://twitter.com/tradetalks.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s IP portfolio of family-friendly content features the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, coming to Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix and more.  Recently, Genius Brands entered into an agreement to acquire Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media (TSX-V: WOW), which includes 2,500 channels under the Channel Federator Network, and has also made a strategic investment in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s largest distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with 100% penetration in the U.S. television market and international expansion with launches in key markets around the world. The channel is available in the U.S. via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH,  Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Roku, YouTube, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart and LG TVs, the JetBlue Inflight platform and more. Genius Brands will soon launch the subscription-based Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, featuring metaversal content and over 15,000 animated titles. 

For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
pr@gnusbrands.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:         
ir@gnusbrands.com

