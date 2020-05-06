Genius Brands International to Launch “Kartoon Channel” Digital Network Across Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Comcast, Cox, SelectTV, DISH, Sling TV, Tubi, Xumo and More

Genius Brands International’s New Kartoon Channel Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) to launch a new network brand, Kartoon Channel, on June 15, 2020. The digital channel is for kids 2 -11-years-old to access over 4,000 episodes of premium entertaining, enriching and educational content anytime, anywhere in a safe environment. Kartoon Channel will feature content from Genius Brands’ programming catalog and from creators around the world, including Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, Baby Genius, Martha Stewart & Friends, Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, Gisele Bündchen’s Gisele & The Green Team, Gummi Bears, Shark Academy, DaJammies, Amber the Ambulance, Dino the Dinosaur, Ethan the Dump Truck, IncrediTales, OneZeez, Super Geek Heroes, and many more.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the recent dramatic increase of viewership on Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV digital platforms, Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ: GNUS), today announced that it will merge the two channels under one new network brand, Kartoon Channel, which will launch on June 15, 2020. The newly rebranded channel will significantly expand the distribution, which currently reaches over 100M U.S. television households and over 200M users via OTT and mobile devices.

Kartoon Channel is a digital channel for kids 2-11-years-old to access over 4,000 episodes of premium entertaining, enriching and educational content anytime, anywhere in a safe environment. The rebranded channel will now feature content from Genius Brands’ programming catalog and from creators around the world, including Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, Baby Genius, Martha Stewart & Friends, Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, Gisele Bündchen’s Gisele & The Green Team, Gummi Bears, Shark Academy, DaJammies, Amber the Ambulance, Dino the Dinosaur, Ethan the Dump Truck, IncrediTales, OneZeez, Super Geek Heroes, and many more.

“The hallmark of Kartoon Channel is ‘Smart and Safe.’ All programs are carefully curated to not only be entertaining and enriching, but also to ensure there is no violence, no negative stereotypes, no inappropriate language, and no excessive commercialization. We are extremely focused on providing positive purposeful content that parents can always know will provide safe viewing for their children,” said Genius Brands International Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward.

Genius Brands has also newly-acquired over 3,000 episodes of programming to feature on Kartoon Channel, including hit programs form key content suppliers around the world.

Kartoon Channel is now working with Dooya TV, a leader in ad monetization and content optimization technology, to rapidly grow ad sales among major cable providers such as Comcast, Cox, DISH, and Sling TV. The channel will be distributed across Genius Brands-owned and operated APPs, multiple TV providers and over-the-top (OTT) platforms as both ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and subscriber video-on-demand (SVOD) services. Genius Brands’ current platforms include DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Comcast’s Xfinity on Demand, Roku, Apple TV and Apple iOS, Android, Cox, Tubi, and Xumo, with all transitioning into carrying Kartoon Channel. New platforms launching Kartoon Channel content include SelectTV, RedBox, Plex, and Canela Media.

“Through our new strategic partnership with Dooya, the network’s footprint, revenue, and discoverability will dramatically increase,” continued Heyward. “With so many kids now having the learning-at-home experience, children’s programs that can teach about money, about science, about cooking and DIY, all offer something special that will be embraced by parents as well as kids. The Secret Millionaire’s Club, which stars Warren Buffett, teaches kids fun lessons in financial literacy, and Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, which focuses on STEM learning, are a couple of examples of what we are offering on Kartoon Channel.”

