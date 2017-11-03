Genmab’s Financial Calendar for 2018

Breaking News
Company Announcement 

Copenhagen, Denmark; November 3, 2017 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GEN) announces its financial calendar for 2018 as follows: 

EVENT DATE
Publication of the Annual Report for 2017 Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Annual General Meeting 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Publication of the Interim Report for the first quarter 2018 Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Publication of the Interim Report for the first half 2018 Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Publication of the Interim Report for the first nine months 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Shareholders must submit any items for consideration for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting in writing to the Board of Directors no later than Monday, February 26, 2018.

Publication of the financial reports will be after 5:00 PM CET on the date of the event. 

About Genmab
Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.  Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, and Arzerra® (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications.  Daratumumab is in clinical development for additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers, and solid tumors.  A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development for relapsing multiple sclerosis.  Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline.  Genmab’s technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies – the DuoBody® platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, and the HexaBody® platform which creates effector function enhanced antibodies.  The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.  For more information visit www.genmab.com.   

Contact:          
Rachel Curtis Gravesen, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
T: +45 33 44 77 20; M: +45 25 12 62 60; E: [email protected]

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo™; the DuoBody logo®; the HexaBody logo™; HuMax®; HuMax-CD20®; DuoBody®; HexaBody® and UniBody®. Arzerra® is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX® is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. 

Company Announcement no. 36
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Kalvebod Brygge 43
1560 Copenhagen V
Denmark

