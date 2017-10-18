Genoa, A QoL Healthcare Company, To Host Upcoming OPEN MINDS Executive Web Briefing On How To Build A Sustainable Telepsychiatry Program

Gettysburg, PA, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genoa, a QoL Healthcare company, the nation’s leading behavioral health pharmacy and telepsychiatry company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary executive web briefing titled, “100,000 Visits Later: Lessons on Building a Sustainable Telepsychiatry Program,” on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The web briefing will offer expert, best-practice advice from Samir Malik, general manager of Genoa Telepsychiatry.

“With more than 50 state-run Medicaid programs in the U.S., understanding the reimbursement environment for telepsychiatry is required to build a good program,” said Malik. “In addition to navigating the various reimbursement rates set by each state, one also has to understand regulatory requirements around what types of care can be delivered, in what settings, by whom, and under what conditions. All of these factors can seem intimidating, but need not be with the right understanding.”

Moderated by OPEN MINDS, the webinar will provide information on the favorability of the telepsychiatry market in all 50 states, as ranked by gross reimbursement potential; flexibility in location of service delivered; an unmet need for adults; an unmet need for children; and any restrictions on licensing.

The informative executive web briefing will specifically cover:

The current reimbursement environment for telepsychiatry; and

How to build a financially sustainable telepsychiatry program.

To learn more about this executive web briefing, or take advantage of free online registration, please visit: https://www.openminds.com/event/100000-visits-later-lessons-building-sustainable-telepsychiatry-programs/. All registrants will receive (at no charge and regardless of attendance) a recording of the webinar and an electronic copy of the presentation slides at its conclusion.

ABOUT Genoa Telepsychiatry

Genoa, a QoL Healthcare Company is the leading pharmacy and telepsychiatry provider serving the behavioral health and addiction treatment communities for over 15 years. Our pharmacy and telepsychiatry services impact more than 550,000 individuals annually in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Our network of 380 pharmacies fills over 13 million prescriptions annually. For more information visit https://genoatelepsychiatry.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national health and human service industry market intelligence firm. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates provide innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

