Genocea to Participate in the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on January 21, 2021 from 11:00 am – 11:30 am Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com. This event will also remain archived on the Genocea website for approximately 90 days.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens™, that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com.

