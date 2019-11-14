Genocea to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20th, at 1:15 pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the “Events and Presentations” tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the conference.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea is a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies. Our unique ATLAS™ technology platform allows us to identify targets based on each person’s tumor antigen-specific T cell responses. Using ATLAS, we can both optimize neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that exert an immunosuppressive effect on anti-tumor immune responses. We are advancing complementary programs built from ATLAS insights: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine candidate for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial across a variety of solid tumor types, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific adoptive T cell therapy, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the first half of 2020. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to GEN-009 and GEN-011, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Genocea’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry     
617-430-7576
[email protected]

