Genomic Health Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Genomic Health, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GHDX

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) to Exact Sciences Corp. is fair to Genomic Health shareholders. On behalf of Genomic Health shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Genomic Health shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Genomic Health Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected]sadeh.com .

The Genomic Health merger investigation concerns whether Genomic Health and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Genomic Health shareholders; (2) determine whether Exact Sciences is underpaying for Genomic Health; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Genomic Health shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Genomic Health shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-merger-stock-exact-sciences/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.