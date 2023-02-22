New Genos Center will use art to raise awareness, promote healing, and offer new perspectives on past and present issues, serving as a voice for marginalized communities.

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Genos Center Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is proud to announce a capital campaign for the development of a multi-cultural art gallery, non-denominational chapel, and reflective gardens focused on eradicating genocides worldwide by founder and architectural designer Douglas Isaac Busch.

Designed to raise awareness and education for genocides not only of the past but those occurring today in areas such as Myanmar (also known as Burma), China, Ethiopia, Iraq, Syria and South Sudan, Genos Center will serve as a space of remembrance and education. Curated exhibits will rotate on a six-month basis utilizing art as a powerful medium for storytelling. The center will collaborate with artists, scholars, and educators to create meaningful and impactful experiences for audiences of all ages.

Utilizing eco-sustainable architecture, the building will incorporate sustainable design principles and cutting-edge green technologies, making it a model of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. The non-denominational chapel and reflective gardens extend the open-air feeling of the architecture, allowing for spaces of calm reflection with drought-tolerant landscaping that create an enriching and enduring experience for all.

Upon completion, The Genos Center Foundation will donate the complete project to an institution, foundation, or city at an agreed time along with an endowment that will maintain the building, staff it, cover taxes and other expenses where it can be sited in perpetuity, to maintain evolving exhibitions and offer a public park destination via the gardens. This plan allows the exhibit space to be continually changing and evolving as a destination for the public from around the world to seek out and observe the evolution of art, architecture, and landscaping.

“Art has the unique ability to humanize the victims of genocide and bring their stories to life in a way that mere words cannot. We hope that by using art as a tool for education, we can help people understand the gravity of genocide and inspire them to take action to prevent it,” said Douglas Isaac Busch, founder, and architectural designer of Genos Center.

With an initial commitment of over $1 Million, Douglas Isaac Busch and The Genos Center Foundation understand that every genocide matters. The first phase of the project will require $2M in seed capital of which 50% has been raised with a total of $30M needed for full construction and project completion. Funding opportunities are available at all levels, including capital and endowment. Additional involvement opportunities exist at multiple levels.

Genocide, one of the most heinous crimes against humanity, has been a tragic reality throughout history. The Genos Center Foundation believes that through art and education, we can work towards preventing future genocides and promoting a culture of tolerance and understanding.

“Genos Center will be a place for people to learn about the effects of genocide and its impact on humanity,” said Busch. “Through reflection, I hope that this museum will help to raise awareness and promote understanding and healing.”

With full design plans in place, Genos Center is currently seeking a final location along with initial founding partner support from individuals, organizations, and foundations to help fund its mission.

To learn more about the Genos Center Foundation and how you can get involved, visit www.GenosCenter.org

