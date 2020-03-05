Gentherm Announces Consolidation in North American Manufacturing

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced changes to optimize and drive operational efficiencies across its North American manufacturing base as part of the Company’s global manufacturing restructuring plan announced in September 2019.

As part of the current phase of the restructuring plan, Gentherm will consolidate all North American electronics manufacturing to Celaya, Mexico. This will result in the closure of the Burlington, Canada facility, and the transfer of electronics manufacturing from Acuña, Mexico.

“The decision announced today was a difficult one, but part of an overall plan that will strengthen our electronics business, deliver operational efficiencies across our global footprint and continue to drive shareholder value,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “The expanded manufacturing space in Celaya, Mexico will enable us to adapt to the rapidly transforming electronics industry, build upon our manufacturing excellence, and continue to deliver world class electronics products to our customers.”

The restructuring of Gentherm’s North American electronics manufacturing will be completed by mid-2021.

The decision will affect approximately 350 Canadian and Mexican salaried and hourly employees.

“We acknowledge that these decisions impact our employees’ lives and we are committed to helping those who are impacted through their transitions,” Eyler stated.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified and are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks include, but are not limited to, risks that the Company may be unable to implement the restructuring plan as anticipated on a timely basis or at all, that the expected amount of expenses and cash expenditures associated with the restructuring plan may exceed the Company’s projections, and that the Company may be unable to realize the full amount of estimated savings from the restructuring plan. The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements included herein, as well as in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.