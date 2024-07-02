NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced that the Company was named a top North American Supplier by Honda.

Gentherm was one of 52 suppliers recognized as one of Honda’s best suppliers for their excellence in quality, delivery and value. In North America, Honda works with 746 suppliers who provide parts to 13 plants in the region that produce Honda and Acura cars and light trucks.

Honda’s OEM Supplier Awards are presented in four categories: Excellence in Quality and Delivery, Excellence in Value, Supplier Sustainability and Honda Service Parts Suppliers Award. Gentherm received Honda’s Excellence in Value award which recognizes and honors Gentherm for their commitment to improving efficiency and cost.

“This recognition as a Top North American Supplier embodies our continued dedication to provide our customers with operational excellence, quality, service and innovative technology,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “We are enthusiastic about our ongoing partnership with Honda and look forward to delivering continued value in the years ahead.”

The awards were presented during the annual Honda Supplier Conference, held in Columbus, Ohio.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.