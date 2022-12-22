Gentherm recognized for the third consecutive year

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek Magazine’s 2023 List of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the third consecutive year.

Newsweek and global research and data firm Statista identified the top 500 most responsible companies based on performance indicators in the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) categories across multiple industries.

“We are proud to be recognized by Newsweek for the third year in a row for our commitment to ESG across our company,” said Phil Eyler, Gentherm’s President and CEO. “Sustainability is a core part of our business. With this, we are focused on developing products that make a positive environmental impact, continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our global team, and building a diverse workforce that helps inspire innovation.”

To learn more about Gentherm’s approach and commitment to sustainability, please visit https://www.gentherm.com/en/esg.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm approximately 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.