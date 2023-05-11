NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, and Matteo Anversa, Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The presentation will begin at 9:40 am ET.

There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at www.gentherm.com.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

