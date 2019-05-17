Gentherm to Participate in the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The fireside chat will begin at 8:30 am (PT).

There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com .

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

[email protected]

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

[email protected]

248.289.9702