GEO Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against The GEO Group, Inc. and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO" or "the Company") (NYSE: GEO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired GEO securities between February 27, 2020, and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (2) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company’s halfway houses to significant health risks; (3) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article entitled “GEO Group’s Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses.” The article reported details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Grossman Center, a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas operated by GEO Group—which “was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country” in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Citing interviews with residents of the Grossman Center, The Intercept characterized GEO Group’s response as “blundering” and reported “that the virus spread not in spite of the facility’s efforts to contain it, but because of it.” According to the article, the Grossman Center continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without enforcing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased. On this news, GEO Group’s stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $12.17 per share on June 17, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in GEO you have until September 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

