Geocann introduces the industry’s first 4-in-1 immunity support formulation utilizing the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system

4-in-1 Immune Support VESIsorb Formulation

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geocann is proud to announce that the company has commercialized the first oral dose application that overcomes the well-known bioavailability challenges of science-backed, key ingredients found in popular immunity support products. The multi-patented VESIsorb® delivery system provides the much-needed solution that turns the following poorly absorbed individual compounds into a synergistic, 4-in-1 formulation with dramatic improvements in absorption and bioavailability:

  • 50 mg curcumin from turmeric root;
  • 15 mg cannabidiol (CBD) from broad spectrum hemp extract;
  • 7 mg beta-caryophyllene (BCP) that has received FDA GRAS status; and
  • 200 IU vitamin D3.

“These ingredients have been strategically selected for their immunity support and anti-inflammatory properties, but are notorious for showing limited bioavailability due to their lipophilicity and extensive first-pass metabolism,” said Anthony Petraglia, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “With a successful track record over the past fifteen years, VESIsorb® has consistently demonstrated its ability to mitigate these negative effects while significantly improving the pharmacokinetic performance of natural ingredients. To put it simply, bioavailability is the key to providing an immunity support product that delivers its desired health benefits.”

This formulation milestone comes on the heels of a study that was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Molecules, showcasing the numerous advantages of broad spectrum hemp extract formulated with VESIsorb® to that of the same broad spectrum hemp extract combined with medium chain triglycerides (MCT) oil. Key findings included that an important subgroup showed statistically significant improvements for all measured pharmacokinetic parameters, including a 712% increase in maximal plasma CBD concentration (Cmax), a 449% improvement in total CBD exposure over time [area under the curve (AUC)], and a 400% improvement in time to peak absorption (Tmax).

“Geocann has a strategic focus to deliver cannabinoid and terpene products with an unmatched body of supporting scientific evidence that address the most pressing health concerns,” said Sam Davidson, Chief Operating Officer. “The marketplace demand for natural immunity support products is unprecedented, and the relationship between a healthy immune system and a strong endocannabinoid system (ECS) is well-documented. More than ever, we are committed to pioneering these innovative solutions with our technical formulation expertise, rigorous product development protocol, and global distribution infrastructure.”

Geocann has the exclusive global rights to the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery technology for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations. The company is strategically partnering with leading lifestyle brands that share a commitment to superior product safety, quality, and performance. The VESIsorb® drug delivery system has been successfully applied to a wide range of cannabis based product applications, including soft gel and hard shell capsules, functional foods (e.g. gummies) and beverages, powder systems, tinctures, sublingual sprays, and topically applied formulations.

About Geocann
Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

About VESIsorb®
VESIsorb® is the leading delivery system innovation for dramatically improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed ingredients, like cannabinoids. Since 2005, the advancement and superiority of this colloidal droplet delivery system have consistently been demonstrated in well-designed pilot and peer reviewed published pharmacokinetic absorption and bioavailability studies. For more information, please visit www.vesisorb.com.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at 970-657-2479 or [email protected].

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bce3b38e-c816-453c-aa4e-58a32c718083

