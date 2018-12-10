Geoff Merrick Joins Silverline as SVP and GM of Financial Services Industry Practice

New York, New York, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, announced today that Geoff Merrick has joined Silverline as the new Senior Vice President and General Manager of Financial Services. As head of the Financial Services industry practice at Silverline, Geoff will further solidify Silverline’s relationships and expertise in the Financial Services sector.

“As Silverline grows, we continue to attract the kind of top-tier talent that allows us to provide unparalleled service to our customers,” said Gireesh Sonnad, CEO of Silverline. “Geoff Merrick’s entrepreneurial spirit, Salesforce knowledge, industry expertise make him the perfect choice to head our Financial Services practice.”

Geoff has more than 16 years of experience in the Salesforce ecosystem, working primarily within Banking, Capital Markets, and Insurance. Prior to joining Silverline, Geoff founded one of the first Salesforce consulting companies, OKERE, which became known as the leading Financial Services experts in the space. After OKERE was acquired by Fujitsu, Geoff went on to become a partner at Cloud Sherpas, which was acquired by Accenture in 2015. Most recently, Geoff led Accenture’s Cloud First Financial Services business.

“The culture, the people, and the connectedness that Silverline offers is second to none, and I’m excited to have the ability to affect so many parts of the business while working directly with great clients and colleagues alike,” said Geoff Merrick, SVP and GM of Financial Services at Silverline. “I am looking forward to further growing this successful Salesforce practice by offering innovative solutions and new technologies to our clients in the Financial Services sector.”

Geoff is a proud alumnus of Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. He lives in New Jersey with his wife and three children.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffmerrick/ – for more info!

About Silverline

Silverline creates unique digital experiences that transform the way our clients do business. As a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner, Silverline leverages best practices acquired by over 1,100 implementations, with significant expertise in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. Our Industry solution focus combines Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services to enable organizations to achieve maximum value with the Salesforce platform. Additionally, Silverline offers popular AppExchange applications and industry-proven Fullforce Certified accelerators.

CONTACT: Kathleen Ferrie Silverline (516) 697-8717 [email protected]