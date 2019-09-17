Geomni Dashboard Integrates Renoworks FastTrack for On-Demand Access to Property Measurements and 3D Visualization

New solution delivers roof and property data as well as interactive 3D designs to the construction and remodeling industries

LEHI, Utah, and CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geomni, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), and Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) (“Renoworks”), a leading visualization solutions provider, are pleased to announce the integration of Renoworks FastTrack into Geomni Dashboard. The dashboard is a mobile-responsive web application that provides construction contractors with a single platform for ordering Geomni roofing and property measurement reports—and now 3D models from Renoworks—all without the need to download an app or visit the job site.

Combining Geomni’s comprehensive suite of on-demand measurement and aerial imagery solutions and 3D models from Renoworks FastTrack into one user experience, Geomni Dashboard gives roofing, siding, window, and other exterior contractors—along with insurance claims adjusters, estimators, and property professionals—the information they need to streamline their workflows, manage multiple projects, and collaborate with team members.

Streamlined Workflows for Construction Professionals

By entering an address into Geomni Dashboard, users gain access to a number of data package options to fit the job they’re working on—including roof squares reports, full roof measurements and dimensions, and even complete property data packages that include roof details, walls, windows, doors, and parcel data.

For contractors looking to leverage 3D visualization to improve the customer experience, along with measurements and a manufacturer-specific materials list, they can order a Renoworks FastTrack project (powered by Geomni) that can be designed with hundreds of building product libraries from manufacturers across North America.

“The addition of Renoworks FastTrack to Geomni Dashboard provides a strong end-to-end solution that many contractors have been requesting,” explained Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. “By combining the power of visualization to close ‘imagination gaps’ for consumers with the utility of property measurements, aerial imagery, and data that contractors require to properly quote for consumers, Geomni Dashboard provides a complete solution that enables job bids to close faster with less effort.”

Helping Roofing and Construction Contractors Win More Bids

Already serving hundreds of thousands of measurement reports per year, Geomni can now extend its reach beyond the adjusting and claims process with the capabilities of Geomni Dashboard to help roofers and construction contractors win more bids and complete remediation and renovation work faster and more efficiently.

With Geomni Squares, contractors can submit more roofing bids with quick, accurate, and inexpensive access to critical takeoff and estimation measurements before ever visiting the job site. Contractors can then use Geomni Dashboard to order full property data packages and 3D models from Renoworks FastTrack to set clearer expectations with homeowners and help move projects closer to completion.

“We’re pleased to offer an integrated suite of Geomni measurement solutions together with 3D design capabilities provided by Renoworks FastTrack,” said John Long, VP of Business Strategy for Geomni. “We believe Geomni Dashboard will radically change the way multiple industries think about their workflows. This single interface will help contractors move more roofing projects to the next phase by enabling them to perform their replacement and remediation work and streamline the claim estimation process for insurance professionals. It’s an end-to-end solution.”

Project Management

Geomni Dashboard lets users order and track all of their projects within a single platform. This is vital to contractors, who are frequently on the go and visiting multiple job sites, letting them access measurement reports while away from the office. Once logged in to Geomni Dashboard, users can see all their projects in one place.

Image-to-Scope (powered by Xactimate® pricing) enables contractors to automate some of the more complex estimating tasks and is now automatically included with all Geomni Roof and Geomni Property data packages, as well as Renoworks FastTrack projects, for more rapid roof takeoffs and estimates.

Using construction logic and preset rules, Image-to-Scope uses aerial imagery and derived property data to generate a scope item list. This helps contractors and insurance estimators who are frequently scoping and estimating roofing projects to do so at a much faster rate. It also drastically reduces the risk for human error posed by manual calculations.

Team Collaboration

After measurement data packages and 3D models are ordered, Geomni Dashboard enables collaboration among all types of project stakeholders with its ability to easily create teams and instantly share measurements and 3D designs.

Geomni Dashboard is available now at https://dashboard.geomni.net .

About Geomni

Geomni, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, is centered around an address- and location-based database of property-related analytics. Using the latest remote sensing and machine learning technologies, Geomni gathers, stores, processes, and delivers geographic and spatially referenced information relating to residential and commercial structures. Property professionals can use the data to help determine scope of damage, discover hazards, assess risk, perform valuations, and much more. Geomni’s property analytics database supports a number of critical tools that protect people, property, and financial assets. Learn more at www.geomni.com .

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry’s greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a true-to-life virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as innovative engagement tools and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com .

