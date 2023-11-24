Comparing geophysical surveys to other traditional techniques like soil testing and borehole logging, significant time and cost reductions may be realized.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global geophysical services market was estimated at a value of US$ 19.4 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 30 billion by 2031.

There will likely be a global increase in demand for metals and minerals due to the fast pace of urbanization and industrialization. Numerous of the biggest, best-graded, and nearest-to-surface mineral resources have been exhausted or are in the process of being extracted. To meet the growing demand for metals and minerals, it is necessary to investigate new mines.

Grab Sample of this Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30566

The mining and mineral industries receive technological help from geophysical services. In order to reduce geological uncertainty in mining, geophysics is crucial. The financial advantages of employing geophysical services in mining operations are becoming apparent to small mining enterprises. This has increased the market for geophysical services by increasing the use of these services for site evaluation.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, 49.3% of the global market was accounted for by the marine-based survey sector, which was a pretty substantial proportion.

According to projections, the category will expand at a 3.5% CAGR in the next years.

Subsurface investigation for offshore wind farms and offshore oil and gas development are the main uses for marine-based surveying.

Critical habitat monitoring and environmental impact assessments can also be conducted using marine-based geophysical surveys.

The aerial-based survey sector is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of more than 6%.

An aerial survey may quickly cover a big region. Infrastructure development, mining, and the metal industry are using these studies more and more.

Market Trends for Geophysical Services

With a 47.1% market share in 2021, the oil and gas category led the global geophysical services market in terms of end-use. Over the course of the projected period, the category is anticipated to record a noteworthy CAGR of 3.2%. The International Energy Agency estimates that in 2021, the oil and gas sector will be responsible for 56.8% of the world’s total energy consumption.

Due to the fast rate of industrialization and population expansion, there will likely be an exponential increase in the need for energy. This is probably going to cause more people to explore for gas and oil. The United Kingdom government proposed in April 2022 an additional 25% tax on the earnings of oil and gas energy corporations.

Businesses can receive exemption from the new tax of up to 90% if they reinvest their revenues in oil and gas exploration in the United Kingdom. The market for geophysical services will be driven by such government initiatives.

Global Market for Geophysical Services: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the geophysical services market throughout the region. These are:

North America accounted for 34.3% of the global geophysical services market in terms of value in 2021. Throughout the course of the projected year, it is anticipated to be a very attractive segment of the global market. The surge in government and corporate investments in the mining and hydrocarbon exploration of the region can be attributed to the increase in demand for geophysical services in North America.

Asia Pacific and Europe are significant areas in the geophysical services industry in terms of value. In 2021, these two areas accounted for 20.3% and 19.4%, respectively, of the global geophysical services market. Throughout the course of the projection period, the markets in Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to expand at CAGRs of 4.4% and 3.8%, respectively.

Customize this report according to your needs@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=30566

Global Geophysical Services Market: Key Players

A number of major and minor service providers holds the majority of the market share in the global geophysical services industry. With thorough research and development, the majority of businesses are implementing new technologies and methods, mainly to expand their geophysical data, which can be obtained by numerous clients.

Key players have embraced mergers and acquisitions and product portfolio diversification as significant business strategy. The following companies are well-known participants in the global geophysical services market:

Schlumberger

CGG

Petroleum Geo-service

TGS

Shearwater Services

Dawson Geophysical Company

Fugro

SGS SA

EON Geosciences

Ramboll Group A/S

Getech

NUVIA Dynamics Inc.

Spectrum Geophysics

Abitibi Geophysics

Xcalibur Multiphysics

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Shearwater GeoServices Shearwater GeoServices, a marine seismic survey company, obtained contracts from Korea National Oil Corporation (“KNOC”) in April 2022 for two 3D seismic surveys for offshore seismic surveying encompassing around 2,575 square kilometers. CGG A two-part ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic imaging project for the Sapinhoa Shared Reservoir in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil was awarded to CGG by PXGEO in March 2022.

Global Geophysical Services Market Segmentation

Technology

Seismic

Magnetic

Electromagnetic

Gravity

LIDAR

Others

Type

Aerial-based Survey

Drone Based

Other Conventional

Marine-based Survey

Land-based Survey

End Use

Minerals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure

Wind Energy

Water Exploration

Archaeological Research

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=30566

Browse More Reports by TMR:

PV Inverter Market – Global PV Inverter Market likely to reach US$ 37.6 billion, expected to rise at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2031

Ancillary Services for Power Market – Ancillary Services for Power Market to Reach Revenue of US$ 16.9 Billion by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com