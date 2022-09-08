George Clinical Expands China Team with New Project Director and Cell Gene Therapy Head Helen Xu

Breaking News
BEIJING, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — George Clinical, a global clinical research organization with an extensive presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region, continues to expand the organization’s team in China with the addition of Helen Xu as Project Director and Cell Gene Therapy Head. She will be based in Beijing and joins a rapidly growing team responsible for expanding clinical research activity in China with biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic sponsors.   

Dr. Xu obtained her MD in clinical medicine from Peking University Health Center. She is a licensed physician specialized in central nervous system (CNS) and has worked in the hospital setting for four years. Dr. Xu entered the pharmaceutical industry in 2007 starting as a clinical research associate (CRA) and has since accumulated 15 years of valuable clinical research experience in China. 

“I am sure Helen will make an incredibly valuable contribution to the growth and development of clinical research operations and cell gene therapy studies across China,” said Zhenfei Yin, country head and regional head project operations, China.  

Before joining George Clinical, Dr. Xu had served GSK, BI, Wuxiapp, a Chinese clinical research organization, CASI, and Carsgen, a CAR-T biotech firm. Her clinical trial experience covers the whole development lifecycle starting from phase I through PMS, the majority of the trial experiences being with pivotal trials. Therapeutic areas of expertise include cell therapy, immunotherapies, blood tumors (MM, AML, thalassemia), solid tumors (lymphoma, gastric and pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer), respiratory disease (IPF, asthma), SSc-ILD, CNS (stroke, schizophrenia, GAD), HCV, cirrhosis, psoriasis, and in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) devices. Her responsibilities spanned the full duration of studies from bid defense, strategic planning, feasibility, and start-up to project close-out. The majority of these pivotal global trials experienced global audits and authority inspections from entities such as FDA, EMA, and NMPA. 

Additional new team members will be joining the organization to support the team in China with medical expertise 

“With a growing presence across the country, it is an honor to be part of global CRO able to bring further clinical research to China that can positively impact cancer care around the world,” Xu said.    

 

About George Clinical 

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With over 20 years of experience and more than 400 people managing 39 geographical locations throughout the Asia-Pacific region, USA, and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.      

