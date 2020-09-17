Breaking News
George Jon and UNICOM Engineering Form Strategic Partnership

Alliance Enables Rapid Delivery of Customized eDiscovery Platforms to Global Client Base

CHICAGO and DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — George Jon, Inc. (George Jon) and UNICOM Engineering are pleased to announce the formation of a global strategic partnership that unites George Jon’s eDiscovery platform architecture and consulting expertise with UNICOM Engineering’s global technology sourcing, integration, and logistics capabilities.

George Jon’s eDiscovery platforms, or “Kits”, are specifically designed and rigorously tested to provide performance, stability, and perfect eDiscovery functionality. George Jon’s eDiscovery Kits are built in collaboration with Dell Technologies Design Solutions on a broad portfolio of leading Dell Technologies infrastructure, including Dell Precision mobile workstations and Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to span customer needs from remote office to mobility and enterprise.

UNICOM Engineering’s wide-reaching integration and service network enables George Jon’s eDiscovery Kits to be configured to exacting specifications for individual clients and rapid deployment worldwide. “UNICOM Engineering prides itself on the utmost in flexibility to meet the changing needs of our customers and their business initiatives,” said Rusty Cone, General Manager UNICOM Engineering.

“In order to capitalize upon the rapid growth of the eDiscovery industry in emerging markets and to continue to service our clients located in twenty-plus countries and on six continents, we pursued a partner that could add depth to our operational capabilities,” says Adam Chardukian, George Jon’s COO. “In UNICOM Engineering, we not only found the operational depth we were seeking, but a shared commitment to unparalleled customer service – a rarity in this line of business.”

About George Jon, Inc.

George Jon is an eDiscovery platform, product and process specialist, delivering performant, scalable, fault tolerant environments to global corporations, leading law firms, government agencies, and independent resellers/hosting companies. GJ quickly and strategically implements large-scale eDiscovery platforms, troubleshoots and perfects existing systems, and provides unprecedented 24/7 core services to ensure maximum performance and uptime. Employing a modular framework that has been tested and perfected over fifteen years of R&D, environments can be customized (e.g. scaled) to individual client needs, budgets and requirements (storage, compute, application availability, tiering). The best practices developed by George Jon have become the standard for global eDiscovery systems, driving productivity, profits and peace of mind throughout the industry. For more information, visit georgejon.com.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of server-based application platforms, storage solutions, and lifecycle support services for software developers, OEMs, and enterprises worldwide. Through its expertise and comprehensive suite of design engineering, system integration, global logistics, trade compliance, support, and business analytics services, UNICOM Engineering is redefining application deployment solutions to provide customers with a sustainable competitive advantage. More than two decades of appliance innovation and strong technology partnerships make UNICOM Engineering one of the most trusted deployment partners in the industry. Founded in 1997, UNICOM Engineering is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts with facilities in Plano, Texas and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit unicomengineering.com.

For more information about this release, please contact:
George Jon: Reynolds Broker, +1.312.698.7165, [email protected]

UNICOM Engineering: Lisa Ryan, +1.972.633.3491, [email protected]

