George Mason University’s Master of Health Administration program recognized for Sustainability Initiatives by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education

George Mason University’s Master of Health Administration program was recognized for its efforts to instruct future healthcare leaders Photos courtesy of George Mason University College of Public Health

Mason’s MHA program was honored with the CAHME/Canon Solutions America Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice Photos taken on a Canon EOS 6D Mark II

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — George Mason University’s Master of Health Administration program was recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) with an award sponsored by Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Mason’s MHA program was honored with the CAHME/Canon Solutions America Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice, citing the university’s “competency, community involvement, environmental stewardship, and accessibility in health systems management,” and awarded a grant to support new MHA program initiatives in sustainability.

CAHME is an accrediting body for academic programs that offer a professional master’s degree in healthcare management education. Every year, the organization partners with Canon Solutions America to recognize educational institutions that strive to instill ideals of sustainability and social responsibility in future healthcare leaders. This award signifies the critical role education plays in inspiring future healthcare leaders to enact positive change incorporating the ideals of cultural competency, community involvement, environmental focus, and sustainability.

“Our Master’s in Health Administration program was developed for George Mason to improve the skill, the knowledge, and the capabilities of health executives that work in healthcare systems and organizations in the Northern Virginia area,” said PJ Maddox, the Mason Department of Health Administration and Policy chair. “Recognition from CAHME, our accrediting organization, is a testament to the quality of the program and the gold standard of academic excellence.”

The program helps prepare students to take on leadership roles and serve as executive-level managers in evolving health systems, with the curriculum developed to assist in providing instruction to serve in a variety of roles as a health professional in both the public and private sectors.

George Mason University’s program can help make a positive impact towards improving healthcare outcomes, aligning with Canon Solutions America’s focus on the non-clinical application of technology for improved operational infrastructure and processes.

Canon Solutions America’s history and development as a business relies heavily on the Canon corporate DNA, which is embodied in the philosophy of Kyosei – all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future. The core principles of Kyosei are a respect for humanity, an emphasis on technology’s ability to improve the world, and the importance of fostering an enterprising spirit.

Having a philosophy is one aspect of self-improvement, acting on it makes it a reality. Canon Solutions America is always looking to improve the communities in which they work and strives to motivate others to have a similar stewardship.

“We are pleased to promote the great work done by George Mason University’s Master of Health Administration program and its dedication to environmental stewardship and accessibility in health systems management,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president of Canon Solutions America. “We congratulate George Mason University on this well-deserved recognition.”

About CAHME

CAHME serves the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a professional master’s degree in healthcare management. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers that ensure the integrity of healthcare management education. For more information, visit cahme.org.

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia’s largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls nearly 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the last half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the University launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, a $1 billion comprehensive campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and sustainability. Learn more at www.gmu.edu.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

