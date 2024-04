Former U.S. Rep. George Santos has announced the end of his independent campaign to re-enter the House less than two months into his run.

Santos was running to unseat Rep. Nick LaLota — a Republican who represents New York’s 1st Congressional District — after being expelled from Congress earlier this year.

“I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for NY-1,” Santos announced via social media on Tuesday. “I don’t want my run to be portraye

