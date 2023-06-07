Industry expert to supercharge intelligent growth and international market opportunities

CHICAGO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GeorgeJon, the expert in eDiscovery data platforms, management, and support, is proud to announce the hiring of Tom Matarelli as Chief Sales Officer. Tom brings 15+ years of experience in Governance Risk Compliance and Legal Technology to GJ and will become a key member of the Leadership Team. An innovator, thought leader, and longstanding contributor to the eDiscovery community, Tom’s leadership skills, global perspective and technical knowledge will immediately expand GeorgeJon’s capabilities and benefit customers worldwide.

“The opportunity to onboard a proven industry expert who understands both our business and our client base is rare,” says George Nedwick, CEO of GeorgeJon. “I have known Tom for many years and have been fortunate to collaborate with him at partner institutions. His passion for technology and innate ability to identify and leverage emerging trends will bring a new level of dynamism to our daily operations. I cannot wait to see how he takes our sales and marketing teams next-level.”

Tom has held leadership roles at multiple eDiscovery technology providers, including Relativity, Vertical Discovery / Ligl, and Reveal. Starting his career as a CPA, Tom quickly moved into forensic accounting and investigations, eventually focusing on forensic technology for eDiscovery. He migrated this knowledge base to the software market, joining Relativity to build and lead their global advisory practice. Recent roles have seen him aid law firms and corporations in adopting AI-based workflows for eDiscovery, investigations, audits, and corporate compliance.

“The legal technology market is migrating to a hybrid SaaS model and relies on third-party experts to figure out the optimal solution for these modern needs. GeorgeJon has a long history of designing and supporting complex eDiscovery platforms making them easier, faster to run, less expensive, and more reliable,” says Mr. Matarelli. “I am excited about this team’s application agnostic expertise for scale and unlimited flexibility. We will guide clients to a more efficient and sustainable strategy for SaaS, hybrid and on-premise eDiscovery solution needs.”

About GeorgeJon

GeorgeJon is a niche technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations and Governance industries. Over the past two decades, GeorgeJon consultants and engineers have worked to optimize technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and supercharging platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by strategic architecture and workflow assessments, ongoing management/support, 24×7 Hypercare, and a Dell OEM technology stack built with two decades of best practices. For more information, visit georgejon.com.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Kaya Kowalczyk | 312.698.7133 | kaya@georgejon.com

