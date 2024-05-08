The Georgia Court of Appeals has agreed to review former President Donald Trump’s application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling to keep embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on the case.
Judge McAfee’s order in March said that special prosecutor Nathan Wade had to be removed in order to keep Willis from disqualification in the Trump election interference case in Georgia. Willis and Wade were alleged to have had an “improper” affair.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- IRS urged to probe tax-exempt groups supporting anti-Israel protests - May 10, 2024
- ‘We are so innocent’: Top 5 moments of Trump trial, from mistrial denials to Stormy Daniels’ testimony - May 10, 2024
- Biden admin’s National Guard ‘power grab’ slammed by former general as governors put up rare united front - May 10, 2024