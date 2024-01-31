Fulton County, Georgia, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who brought election interference charges against former President Trump, has reached a temporary divorce settlement with his estranged wife.
The settlement prompted the cancelation of a public hearing Wednesday in which Wade was expected to be asked about his alleged “improper” relationship with his boss, District Attorney Fani Willis, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Cobb County Superior Cou
