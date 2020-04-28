Georgia eateries welcome diners back as more U.S. states ease pandemic shutdowns

Georgia, at the vanguard of states testing the safety of reopening the U.S. economy in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, permitted restaurant dining for the first time in a month on Monday while governors in regions with fewer cases also eased restrictions.
