In a hearing Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court, lawyers for former President Trump and co-defendants argued that the sweeping election interference case against him should be tossed, citing First Amendment protections for political speech.
Judge Scott McAfee presided over the hearing Thursday morning in the first court appearance in the Trump case since ordering District Attorney Fani Willis to remove special counsel Nathan Wade from the case over their romantic affair.
[Read Full story at source]
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Ashley Biden diary theft: Suspect attends hearing remotely from Florida as judge delays sentencing - March 28, 2024
- Dems target four competitive House seats to wrestle back majority from GOP - March 28, 2024
- Georgia election charges should be tossed, acts are protected by 1st amendment: Trump attorney - March 28, 2024