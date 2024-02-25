Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is demanding answers from the White House following the tragic killing of a 22-year-old nursing student, Laken Hope Riley, on the campus of the University of Georgia.
The letter came as 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, was charged as the suspect in the murder of the 22-year-old nursing student on the UGA campus.
Three ICE & DHS sources told Fox News that Ibarra is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Se
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp demands answers from Biden on Laken Riley suspected killer’s immigration status - February 24, 2024
- Trump says South Carolina is a ‘bigger win than we anticipated,’ looks forward to saying ‘Joe, you’re fired’ - February 24, 2024
- Burning down the House: February has been an unmitigated disaster for Republicans - February 24, 2024