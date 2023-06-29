GaHIN Will Work with Ready Computing to Implement New Technology Platform and Projects

ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), Georgia’s state-designated health information exchange (HIE), has received a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Emergency Rural Development Community Facilities Grant program. This community-based grant program aims to promote rural healthcare services by expanding and enhancing healthcare delivery to medically underserved citizens living in counties of persistent poverty.

GaHIN will partner with HealtHIE Georgia, a regional HIE, along with Jefferson Hospital, Emanuel Medical Center, Wills Memorial Hospital and Washington County Regional Medical to design a rural telehealth network that will link providers and partners to underserved and remote communities. Jefferson Hospital, located in Louisville, GA, will be established as a new hub site for project activities including outreach to other end-user sites.

GaHIN will use the USDA grant funds to upgrade its network system and has selected Ready Computing as its technology partner to advance health information exchange, telehealth, primary care, acute care, behavioral health and behavioral health care coordination. Ready Computing has 10-plus years of experience in healthcare IT services and will configure, install and support the InterSystems’ HealthShare technology platform for GaHIN.

“We have been impressed with the expertise and knowledge at Ready Computing and look forward to working with them on several high-priority projects,” said GaHIN Executive Director Dr. Denise Hines, PMP, FHIMSS. “With their assistance, we can develop and support systems that help bring parity to areas deemed medically underserved and create a healthier Georgia for all of the state’s residents.”

Established in 2009, GaHIN has successfully connected members consisting of regional HIEs, health systems, state government agencies and physicians. In 2022, members securely retrieved 14.1 million patient health documents. GaHIN is connected to the national eHealth Exchange and is also a member of DirectTrust, which enables its members to securely exchange information nationally with other providers who are using Direct.

Background: Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant

Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 to deliver immediate economic relief to people impacted by the pandemic. Within months after the Act’s passage, USDA responded quickly by making this funding available to ensure the long-term availability of rural health care services.

In August 2021, USDA made the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants available through the American Rescue Plan Act to help rural health care facilities, tribes and communities expand access to health care services and nutrition assistance.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing is an international leader in healthcare IT services and solutions. They serve public and private sectors in the United States and across the globe, supporting the healthcare, insurance, finance, and supply chain industries. www.readycomputing.com

About Georgia Health Information Network

Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN) is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier Georgia through the use and exchange of electronic health information. GaHIN is the state-designated entity for health information exchange (HIE), enacting industry interoperability standards that enable connectivity between providers, state health agencies and national health information organizations. The result is improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost. GaHIN’s two products, GeorgiaDirect® and GeorgiaConnX®, connect providers statewide and nationally and are free for credentialed, authorized Georgia users. www.gahin.org

CONTACT: GaHIN media contact: Lynn Hood, lhood@gahin.org, 678-427-5040