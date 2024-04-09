Three Georgia Republicans and an independent are running in a Tuesday special election to replace state Rep. Richard Smith of Columbus, who died Jan. 30 while ill with the flu.
JUDGE DENIES DONALD TRUMP’S MOTION TO DISMISS CHARGES IN GEORGIA ELECTION CASE
Republicans running for the House District 139 seat include Sean Knox, who owns a pest control company and is a former member of the board of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce; oral and facial surgeon Don M
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden could be left off Alabama’s general election ballot if key deadline is missed, election official warns - April 9, 2024
- Georgia holds special election to replace lawmaker who died from the flu - April 9, 2024
- DeSantis rips California, New York policies allegedly fueling retail theft in announcing new Florida crackdown - April 9, 2024