Georgia would strengthen penalties against false reports of shootings and bomb threats at homes, known as swatting, under a bill passed Monday by the state House.

The measure would also define a drive-by shooting as a separate crime.

The House voted 162-2 for Senate Bill 421, sending it back to the Senate because the House amended it to add the drive-by shooting provisions.

GEORGIA IMMIGRATION BILL WOULD CUT STATE FUNDING OF SANCTUARY CITIES IN WAKE OF LAKEN RILEY

[Read Full story at source]