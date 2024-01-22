With a runup in home values sparking higher property taxes for many Georgia homeowners, there is a groundswell among state lawmakers in this election year to provide relief.
Georgia’s Senate Finance Committee plans a hearing on Monday on a bill limiting increases in a home’s value, as assessed for property tax purposes, to 3% per year. The limit would last as long as the owner maintained a homestead exemption. Voters would have to approve the plan in a November referendum.<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump says he’ll get DeSantis voters’ support: ‘He fought hard’ - January 22, 2024
- Georgia lawmakers consider measures to curb soaring property taxes as home values rise - January 22, 2024
- Biden campaign attack ad blames Trump for Dobbs abortion decision - January 22, 2024