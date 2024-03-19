ATLANTA (AP) — A deal between the Georgia House and Senate on limiting how much assessed home values can rise for tax purposes may be solidifying, although questions remain about the election-year push for property tax relief.

The Senate Finance Committee on Monday approved a rewritten bill and state constitutional amendment that would limit increases in a home’s value, as assessed for property tax purposes, to 3% per year, unless a local government or school board used a one-time esca

[Read Full story at source]