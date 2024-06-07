Georgia lawmakers vowed they were going to rein in tax breaks for businesses this year, but their efforts came to nothing. Gov.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Prada focuses generational transition on artisans, expanding production and workforce in Italy - June 6, 2024
- Georgia lawmakers vowed to restrain tax breaks. But the governor’s veto saved a data-center break - June 6, 2024
- Top water official in New Mexico to retire as state awaits decision in Rio Grande case - June 6, 2024