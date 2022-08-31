Georgia Ports Authority Optimizes Operations With Navis State-of-the-Art Terminal Operating System

Breaking News
-Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah achieves improved visibility of cargo movement and real-time operating data-

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navis, a leading global provider of port and terminal operating systems and carrier and vessel technology solutions, today announced the successful launch and implementation of the Navis N4 Container Terminal Operating System for Georgia Ports Authority at the Garden City Terminal in the Port of Savannah. The foundational technology platform equips GPA with a state-of-the-art terminal operating system that optimizes processes, quickly and easily exchanges data with shippers and carriers, and improves visibility of cargo movements by connecting GPA’s multiple port terminals and inland rail terminals in one system.

“After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize planning, visibility and asset utilization at the Garden City Terminal,” said Bill Sutton, Chief Information Officer with Georgia Ports Authority. “The system eliminates data silos, improves velocity across our terminals, and enables us to more easily integrate with our customers to provide the data and insights they need.”

The Port of Savannah, owned and operated by Georgia Ports Authority features two terminals – Garden City and Ocean Terminal. Port of Savannah is the single largest and fastest growing container terminal in North America, with an annual throughput of more than 5.6 million TEUs in 2021. GPA also operates direct interstate connections and on-terminal rail service.

With rapidly growing operations and more carriers and shippers choosing Port of Savannah as their preferred East Coast gateway, GPA continually experiences record gate volumes, leading it to expedite infrastructure projects that will add 1.7 million TEUs of annual container yard capacity. Launching the Navis N4 Container Terminal Operating System represented a crucial element in the expansion project.

Navis is the premier provider of terminal operating systems for high-volume container and general cargo ports, optimizing operations and powering the intelligent movement of goods through the supply chain. Navis N4 Container Terminal Operating System is the solution of choice for most of the world’s largest container ports and processes more than 40% of the global container volume annually.

As increasingly complex and tighter supply chains put pressure on terminals to operate at peak productivity and efficiency, leading ports such as GPA are turning to innovative terminal operating systems that offer scalable visibility and control. Shipping lines depend on a terminal’s promised productivity to turn vessels quickly to maintain schedules, maximize slow steaming to reduce costs, and to deploy vessel assets as efficiently as possible.

“As a facilitator of global commerce, millions of people, business and organizations rely on the essential services of Georgia Ports Authority,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO, Navis. “We were privileged to partner with GPA to implement mission-critical technology while ensuring no service disruptions and maintaining the highest level of safety.”

Georgia’s deepwater ports and inland barge terminals support more than 500,000 jobs throughout the state annually and contribute more than $30 billion in income and $140 billion in revenue.

About Navis
Navis, the premier port and terminal operating system and provider of carrier and vessel technology solutions, combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable customers to optimize operations, increase productivity, and reduce risk. For more information, visit www.navis.com.

About Georgia Ports Authority
The mission of Georgia Ports Authority is to empower entrepreneurs, strengthen industries, sustain communities, and fortify families by relentlessly striving to accelerate global commerce. For more information, visit www.gaports.com.

