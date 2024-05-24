The prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s racketeering case in Georgia is appealing a judge’s decision to drop multiple charges against the former commander in chief.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee previously ruled in March that six charges against Trump and his co-defendants lacked sufficient detail and should be dismissed.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a notice of appeal against that decision on Thursday. The prosecutor
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump predicts this 2024 GOP rival will be ‘on our team’ against Biden despite ‘nasty’ primary - May 24, 2024
- Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis appeals after judge drops multiple Trump charges - May 24, 2024
- Hunter Biden is in court in Delaware. Here’s what he doesn’t want the jury to hear - May 24, 2024