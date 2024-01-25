Georgia House Republicans are proposing an additional tax cut for parents.

House Speaker Jon Burns on Wednesday said his GOP caucus will back a plan to raise the amount that parents can deduct per child from their yearly state income taxes to $4,000 from the current $3,000. With Georgia’s income tax rate currently at 5.49%, that works out to as much as $55 more per child, or about $150 million statewide.

“While rising child care costs are here with us every day, we’r

