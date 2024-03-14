ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans powered a voucher plan funding private school tuition and homeschooling through the state House on Thursday, nearing a goal that has long eluded the state’s school choice advocates as GOP leaders overcame longstanding skepticism from some rural members of their party

The House voted 91-82 for Senate Bill 233, passing it with one vote to spare. The same bill failed last year when 16 Republicans voted against it. Thursday, seven Republicans and on

[Read Full story at source]