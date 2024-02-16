Georgia senators want to limit how much assessed home values can rise for tax purposes, in an election-year effort to hold down property taxes.
The state Senate voted 42-7 on Thursday for Senate Bill 349, which would limit increases in a home’s value, as assessed for property tax purposes, to 3% per year. The limit would last as long as owners maintain a homestead exemption, typically as long as they own a home.
Voters would have to approve the plan in a November referendum.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia Senate approves property tax bill aiming to rein in rising rates - February 16, 2024
- House Republicans push Biden to take cognitive test after Hur report: ‘Obvious mental decline’ - February 16, 2024
- Former special forces soldier seeking to flip Virginia House seat lands veteran GOP lawmaker’s endorsement - February 16, 2024