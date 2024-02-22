Georgia’s Senate is supporting changes to the state budget that would add $5 billion in spending, including money for bonuses already paid to state employees and teachers, additional roadbuilding, new dental and medical schools, and paying down some state debts.
The Senate voted 54-1 on Thursday to pass House Bill 915, which adds money to the current budget running through June 30. The House and Senate will now seek to work out their differences, sending the measure to Republican
